CNBC Unveils First-Ever CNBC Upstart 25

Throughout the Week, CNBC Spotlights Startups that Have the Potential to be Tomorrow's Household Names

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., February 28, 2017―CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced its first-ever CNBC Upstart 25, a diverse list of promising young startups that are building brands, breaking industry barriers, and scaling quickly on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names.

CNBC revealed the list across the network's multiple platforms and is featuring special coverage on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" (M-F, 11AM-12PM ET) and on CNBC Digital this week. CNBC.com's special report, CNBC.com/Upstart25, includes the full list of ranked companies, original digital videos, articles and the methodology for the list.

Following are the CNBC Upstart 25 companies:

1. Zume Pizza

2. MobileQubes

3. SafeTrek

4. Markit Opportunity

5. Cloudistics

6. Virtru

7. Superpedestrian

8. LOLA

9. Ellevest

10. Guardicore

11. Dia&Co

12. Grokker

13. Midfin Systems

14. Pymetrics

15. Tesla Nanocoatings

16. Scalable Capital

17. Nima

18. LANDR Audio

19. Foodstirs

20. ZeeMee

21. Curb

22. Hexadite

23. Fireglass

24. InHerSight

25. DroneDeploy

The CNBC Upstart 25 was compiled from more than 500 nominated companies. The companies were ranked using a proprietary blend of information they shared with CNBC as well as information from CNBC's data partners. The information was analyzed by CNBC's editorial staff and the CNBC Upstart 25 Advisory Council, a group of 39 leading academics and analysts specializing in innovation and entrepreneurship.

