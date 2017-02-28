Early movers: TGT, VRX, AZO, PCLN, PRGO, ETFC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Target — The retailer fell 6 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.45 per share. Revenue also came up short, as did its comparable-store sales and full-year 2017 forecast. Sales declined for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals — The drugmaker earned an adjusted $1.26 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates by 7 cents. a share. Revenue also beat Street forecasts. The company said its core business has strengthened and has been successfully resolving its legacy issues. The company did, however, post a third straight quarter of double-digit revenue declines, on declining sales and falling prices.

Autozone — The auto parts retailer earned $8.08 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 11 cents a share. Revenue also missed estimates. Same-store sales came in flat, and the company saw higher supply chain costs weigh on its overall results.

Priceline Group — The travel website operator reported adjusted quarterly profit of $14.21 per share, beating consensus estimates of $13.01 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts as travel bookings increased.

Perrigo — Perrigo said its 2017 earnings would come in at $6.30 to $6.65 per share, below consensus estimates of $7.10 a share. The drugmaker also announced it was selling the royalties from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, and that its chief financial officer Judy Brown is resigning. Brown is joining Amgen as a senior vice president.

E*Trade, TD Ameritrade, and Charles Schwab — Brokerage stocks will be on watch today after rival Fidelity Investments cut commissioner prices on stock and exchange-traded funds trades by more than a third. Fidelity will charge $4.95 per trade, down from $7.95. TD Ameritrade and E*Trade both charge $9.99 per trade, while Schwab recently cut its price to by $2 to $6.95 per trade.

Icahn Enterprises — Two executives have reportedly departed from the firm. Samuel Merksamer, who represents Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left and is looking at starting his own hedge fund, according to Reuters. Reuters also reports another Icahn representative, Vincent Intrieri, has retired.

Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley has set aside $70 million to cover the cost of paying back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, and to reimburse clients who overpaid taxes because of incorrect tax information it had given to a "significant number" of its wealth management clients over the past five years.

Apple — Apple's next iPhone will have a flexible display for at least one of its models, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nutrisystem — Nutrisystem reported fourth-quarter results that topped Street estimates, and also gave upbeat guidance after what the diet program provider called a "strong start to diet season."

Tenet Healthcare — Tenet reported quarterly revenue that fell short of estimates for the first time in six years, as admissions fell. The hospital operator also gave a full-year earnings forecast that falls short of analyst estimates, and the company continues to cut costs and sell hospitals.

Hertz Global — The car rental firm lost an adjusted 71 cents per share for the fourth quarter, wider than the 57 cent a share consensus estimate. Revenue matched forecasts. Hertz said it has had issues regarding its fleet and its service and is working to resolve those issues.