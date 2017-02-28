Firm tied to Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for Chapter 11 in US

In another sign of the troubles faced by oil and gas support services firms, a company affiliated with Singapore's Ezra Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. after it said it ran out of money to repay its debt, according to a company statement.

EMAS Chiyoda Subsea, in which Ezra holds a 40 percent stake, said it filed for a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Court.

Doing so would allow the company time to restructure its debts and operations. In a court document that listed EMAS Chiyoda Subsea's creditors with 40 largest unsecured claims, Singapore's largest bank DBS Group Holdings was top with a $84.6 million exposure. Norway's DNB Bank followed with $14.6 million claims and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) at $13.1 million.

"The restructuring will provide EMAS Chiyoda Subsea with an opportunity to focus on strengthening its financial and operational systems, enhancing the company's efforts to weather the current challenges. As a major player in the subsea sector, EMAS Chiyoda Subsea's operational and financial performance is dependent on the macro outlook and expansion plans of oil majors," the company said in a statement late Monday.

It also said it had sought court approval to borrow up to $90 million from Chiyoda Corporation and Subsea 7 to continue operating. The company said it has an order book of over $1 billion.

Woes in the oil and gas sector dominated discussions earlier this month when the three largest banks in Singapore released their earnings report. The banks were all hit by financial problems faced by their clients in the energy sector, and set aside combined billions of Singapore dollars for bad loans coming from the industry.

The three banks are also the principal bankers for Ezra, the largest shareholder of EMAS Chiyoda Subsea. Japanese firms Chiyoda Corporation and NYK own 35 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Ezra's shares touched an all-time low after the company said it could write down $170 million due to problems at EMAS Chiyoda Subsea. Ezra last traded at 1.4 cents on Monday before it requested for a trading halt on Tuesday pending the release of an announcement.

