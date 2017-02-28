Frontier Communications shares fall on earnings miss

Shares of cable and internet provider Frontier Communications fell more than 10 percent in afternoon trade Tuesday, after the company reported a bigger-than-expected earnings loss.

The Connecticut-based company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 12 cents per share, missing a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of a 5-cent loss.

Frontier reported quarterly revenue of $2.409 billion, falling below a Reuters forecast of $2.5 billion in sales.

"Results for the fourth quarter were impacted by our intensified efforts to resolve acquired accounts in California, Texas and Florida that we have determined to be non-paying," CEO Dan McCarthy said in a statement.

This process is almost complete, and Frontier expects to return to a "normalized trend" by the start of the second quarter, he said.

For the full year 2017, the cable provider says it sees capital expenditures of between $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion, and adjusted cash flow of $800 million to $1.0 billion, the earnings release said.

With Tuesday's losses, the stock is down more than 13 percent for the year and down more than 46 percent over the last 12 months.