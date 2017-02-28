'I just want the president to stop lying,' congressman says ahead of Trump's speech

Rep. Ted Lieu has low expectations for President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night.



"I just want the president to stop lying and making stuff up," the California Democrat said in an interview with "Power Lunch" ahead of the speech.

He called the more than 100 documented "false and misleading statements" pointed out recently by The Washington Post "not acceptable."

However, Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, points out that Trump is not an orator, but a businessman.

"Sometimes you don't say exactly what you mean, but you're trying to get information out, and he's trying to get things done. And I think the American people are happy with that," he countered.

Trump is expected to lay out his agenda in his first speech to a joint session of Congress, but there is disagreement on what level of detail should or may come.