    'I just want the president to stop lying,' congressman says ahead of Trump's speech

    Rep. Ted Lieu has low expectations for President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

    "I just want the president to stop lying and making stuff up," the California Democrat said in an interview with "Power Lunch" ahead of the speech.

    He called the more than 100 documented "false and misleading statements" pointed out recently by The Washington Post "not acceptable."

    However, Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, points out that Trump is not an orator, but a businessman.

    "Sometimes you don't say exactly what you mean, but you're trying to get information out, and he's trying to get things done. And I think the American people are happy with that," he countered.

    Trump is expected to lay out his agenda in his first speech to a joint session of Congress, but there is disagreement on what level of detail should or may come.

    Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, believes Trump should take a "thoughtful" approach that only supplies a few specifics.

    "This is an inspiring, set the direction, set the tone, here's what I'm going to do as president, substantive policy speech. The details come in the form of legislation. The details come in the form of negotiations with Congress," he told "Power Lunch."

    However, Suzy Welch, author of "Winning," thinks specifics are exactly what is needed right now.

    "For the persuadables … they do want to hear specifics. They want to hear how we're going to do all these amazing things he's been promising for the past year and a half," she said.

    CNBC senior contributor Larry Kudlow thinks that's what is going to happen.

    "I am hearing there will be a level of detail in this speech that will be unexpected and that probably will include taxes, budgets and health care," he said. "He's going to defend the 3 percent economic growth rate."

    Don't bet on tax reform in 6 months

    Whether Trump is going to be able to get everything he wants through Congressis another story, even though the Republicans are in control, Democratic strategist Christy Setzer told "Power Lunch."

    That's because GOP lawmakers have been getting an earful from their constituents.

    "No matter what Donald Trump says, they are going to be a in tight spot which is, 'Do we do what the president wants and try to pass his agenda or do we actually listen to our constituents,' who by the way don't want to make adjustments to the Affordable Care Act, who don't really see corporate tax reform," she noted.

    Renacci is confident Congress will work together to get tax reform done.

    "I do think there will be a lot of changes in the next couple months as we work together. We're going to get bipartisan support," he said.

    Lieu said Democrats will support middle-class tax cuts, but he doesn't think reform will get done in the next six months.

    "He can't increase defense spending, increase infrastructure spending, provide health care for everybody and lower taxes. I was on the budget committee, the math just doesn't add up," Lieu said.

    "Tonight I hope he explains how he's going to balance the budget, otherwise he's going to blow a hole through our federal deficit and federal debt."

