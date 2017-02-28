It’s the headquarters, stupid: How politics is poised to sink LSE–Deutsche Börse merger

A spat over which city would claim the headquarters of Europe's new trading giant is widely seen as the key reason behind the likely abandonment of the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) 29 billion euro ($31 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse.

While the official reason for the current impasse is the LSE's refusal to submit to the European Commission's last-minute demand for a speedy sale of its 60 percent stake in Italian fixed income trading platform, MTS, many industry insiders suspect growing tensions over where the group would be registered to be the biggest stumbling block to further progress at this stage.

Deutsche Boerse's surprise at the LSE's refusal suggests that the action was taken unilaterally, however, recent months have simultaneously seen growing political discomfort within Germany over the notion of the U.K. assuming the combined group's headquarters.

The original merger terms specified that the combined company would be run by Deutsche Boerse's CEO, Carsten Kengeter, a decision seen as part of a trade-off that would ensure London became the group's main headquarters. While a soothing result for Britain, it was a less palatable sell to the Germans, whose sensitivities regarding the location had spiked in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Industry insiders claim that there was a mistaken belief within some circles in Germany that giving up the headquarters to the U.K. was a short-term concession that could be reversed once the deal had completed. In fact, this would have been highly difficult to have achieved from a stakeholder vote perspective - it would have required the support from 75 percent of board members of a group composed of 50 percent British representatives - as well as being cumbersome and time-consuming.