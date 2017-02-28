PayPal's donation tools stiff some charities, new class action lawsuit alleges

PayPal was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit on Tuesday over its treatment of charity donations.

When charitable accounts are not set up correctly, PayPal continues to accept donations on their behalf, the suit alleges. Instead of notifying donors and nonprofits of the error, PayPal takes the money after six months and redirects it to another charity "without regard to the intention, beliefs, or desires of the donor," the lawsuit claims.

CNBC is reaching out to PayPal for comment.

For instance, one plaintiff claims that of her $3,250 donations to 13 different charities through PayPal, only $100 was delivered to 3 charities of her choosing. The rest, the suit says, was redirected by PayPal.

PayPal lists a group of charities as "trusted" recipients in a database, but just because they're listed doesn't necessarily mean they're capable of receiving donations through the platform, the suit says. Charities must have two accounts -- a giving fund account, and a business account -- in order to receive donations.



PayPal's giving fund generates more than $35 million in donations each year to benefit charities in the U.S. and UK, according to its website.