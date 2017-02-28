'Shark Tank' investor Robert Herjavec: 7 simple steps to protect yourself from hackers

It's tempting to deal with the threat of a hacker stealing your digital data by simply hoping, or assuming, it will never happen to you.

"People assume that they're exempt from the risks of cybersecurity," Robert Herjavec, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Herjavec Group, and a star of ABC's "Shark Tank," tells CNBC.

"Similarly, businesses assume it will never happen to them," says Herjavec. "It will! Cybersecurity risk is everywhere and no matter the size of your business the data you process and ingest can be exploited for financial gain."

Malicious or "black hat" hackers steal and then sell information.

"Not to be morbid, but we are all targets," says Herjavec. "Today's hackers are after information which they are using as a weapon for political and financial gain. It can be identity information, corporate IP secrets, passwords, payment information — no matter what it is, they're either putting it up for sale on the deep dark web, holding files for ransom, or leveraging the data to influence markets, politics and business."