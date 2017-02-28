Speaker Paul Ryan: I see President Trump as a 'chairman' who delegates details

President Donald Trump has stacked his Cabinet with experts in various fields to execute on his big picture vision, House Speaker Paul Ryan told NBC's "TODAY" on Tuesday.



"I see him more as a chairman ... much like many successful presidents have been," the Wisconsin Republican said in the interview.

"He gets people around him who are detail people who can execute those plans," the Wisconsin Republican said ahead of Trump's 9 p.m. ET address to a joint session of Congress.

Ryan cited two examples of what he considers Trump's knowledgeable Cabinet picks. He said Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired general, will help bulk up the military, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a surgeon and champion in Congress against Obamacare, will help craft the fix for the nation's health-care system.



"Delegate the details to good people who know what they're doing, who have experience in these matters" is how Ryan described Trump's management style. "And you make sure the objectives are met, that the goals ... are met."