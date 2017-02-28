Target CEO says border adjustment tax would have detrimental impact on American families

Target CEO: We're confident in our new direction 38 Mins Ago | 05:07

A Republican proposal for a border adjustment tax would have a detrimental impact on American families, Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We're looking at that very carefully. I think we've had great meetings in Washington, including with President [Donald] Trump and members of the House and Senate," Cornell said on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

The retail industry has been concerned about the idea of a border-adjusted tax because it would presumably increase the cost of the goods they import from places like Asia.

Border adjustment is a core part of a broad tax reform "blueprint" being pushed by House of Representatives Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and tax panel chairman Kevin Brady.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC the Trump administration is listening to an array of businesses that are concerned about the impact of a border-adjusted tax on their profits.

"We're reaching out to business, not just big business but small- and medium-sized businesses also, and we're listening to what people have to say," Mnuchin said on "Squawk Box."

Cornell said on Tuesday he believes the Trump administration understands the concerns and doesn't want to see prices "go up 15, 20, 25 percent for families buying clothes for their kids, school supplies, basic staples."

"They understand the impact of retail," Cornell said. "Target pays 35 percent effective taxes today. If this were to go forward, our tax rate would go over 75 percent."

Cornell made his comment Tuesday after the retailer reported a disappointing holiday quarter and announced a $7 billion investment.

Shares of Target plunged on Tuesday after the company posted fourth-quarter sales and earnings that missed Wall Street's expectations. Its outlook for fiscal 2017 also fell short of expectations.

Target has struggled to keep up with rival Wal-Mart, which has been pouring money into its stores, employees and digital operations.

Target will pour $7 billion in capital into areas including its digital properties, its new and existing store base, and lower prices over the next three years to combat the sales slump, Cornell told analysts at an event on Tuesday.

—CNBC's Krystina Gustafson and Reuters contributed to this report.