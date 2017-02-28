    ×

    Trump blames Obama for anti-White House protests and leaks

    President Barack Obama, left, greets U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump told Fox News he believes his predecessor is behind the protests against the new administration.

    "I think President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it," Trump said on "Fox & Friends" in a taped interview that aired on Tuesday.

    "It will probably continue," Trump said ahead of his 9 p.m. ET address to a joint session of Congress. "I also think it's politics. That's the way it is."

    Trump also blamed some of the national security media leaks on Obama supporters. "Some of the leaks possibly come from that group."

    Obama has not responded to Trump's accusations.

