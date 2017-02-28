    ×

    Trump: Give me time to fix health care, I've only been here for about 5 weeks

    Donald Trump
    Aude Guerrucci | Pool via Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Donald Trump

    President Donald Trump told Fox News he plans to use Tuesday night's address to a joint session of Congress to detail ideas on how to fix the nation's health-care system.

    Washington has been working how to fix health care for decades, Trump said in a "Fox & Friends" interview that aired Tuesday morning. "I've only been here for, what is this my fifth week."

    Trump, who took the oath of office on Jan. 20, ran for president on promises to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare.

    Republicans on Capitol Hill have been trying to get rid of Obamacare after it was signed into law by former President Barack Obama.

    Trump, whose speech is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, also told Fox the "revved up economy" would help pay for some of his spending priorities, such as bulking up the military and upgrading the nation's infrastructure.

    "If I can get [growth] up 3 [percent] or maybe more, we have a whole different ballgame," the president said. "That's what we're looking to do."

