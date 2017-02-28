Trump and health care: President gives Congress five principles for Obamacare replacement

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Democrats to work with Republicans in Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which he claimed, yet again, is a "disaster."

Trump's request, which he made twice during his first address to Congress, came as he laid out five key measures he wants lawmakers to adopt in replacement legislation for Obamacare.

"Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time, provide better health care," Trump said.

"Obamacare is collapsing — and we must act decisively to protect all Americans. Action is not a choice — it is a necessity."

"So I am calling on all Democrats and Republicans in the Congress to work with us to save Americans from this imploding Obamacare disaster," Trump said.

Trump's outline for replacing Obamacare included:

Ensuring people with pre-existing health conditions are guaranteed "access" to health insurance, "and that we have a stable transition for Americans currently enrolled in the health-care exchanges.



Giving people who buy their own health coverage tax credits and expanded health savings accounts to help pay for their coverage, as well as flexibility about the design of their plans.

Give states "the resources and flexibility" in their Medicaid programs "to make sure no one is left out." Medicaid covers primarily poor people.

Legal reforms to protect doctors and patients "from unnecessary costs" that drive up insurance costs, and work to bring down the price of high-cost drugs.

Creating a national insurance marketplace that allows insurers to sell health plans across state lines.

Trump said Obamacare's mandate that nearly all Americans have some form of health insurance or face a fine "was never the right choice for America."

He cited the fact that premiums risen sharply for individual health insurance plans this year, and that one-third of U.S. counties are served by just one insurer that sells individual health plans.

Democrats have shown no enthusiasm for repealing Obamacare, and have vowed to fight Trump in the issue.

And Republican lawmakers appear split over how to deal with both repealing Obamacare and replacing it.

GOP members of Congress, during visits to their home districts, have been confronted by constituents at town halls expressing anger and fear about losing their health coverage.

Obamacare has been credited with expanding health coverage to 20 million Americans in the past six years.