Trump is not anti-China, Lenovo CEO says

U.S. President Donald Trump is "not anti-China" but any move away from globalization by the White House could be a concern to businesses across the world, the chief executive Lenovo told CNBC on Tuesday.



Even though Trump has often criticized China's trade practises, Yuanqing Yang said that he doesn't see a risk to the Chinese electronic giant's business.

"I don't see that risk because I think the China-U.S. relationship is the most important relationship in the world, we need each other," Yang told CNBC in an interview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) technology show in Barcelona, Spain.