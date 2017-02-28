    ×

    Trump may call for immigration bill in speech to Congress, NBC reports

    President Donald Trump may call for a compromise immigration bill in his speech Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress, NBC News reported, citing a senior White House official.

    It is not clear what exactly Trump would want to see in that bill. But he has started to seek a crackdown on illegal immigration through his actions as president so far with moves many Democrats have slammed.

    "The time is right for an immigration bill if both sides are willing to compromise," a senior White House official said.

    Donald Trump
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Donald Trump

    Trump decried illegal immigration on the campaign trail and in the early days of his presidency, arguing it reduces economic opportunity for Americans and increases crime. He has signed orders directing the construction of a wall on the United States-Mexico border and the hiring of more federal agents for immigration enforcement.

    Previous efforts for an immigration compromise bill that would offer undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship have stalled in Congress. Passing such a bill with Republicans controlling Congress and the White House could also prove challenging, depending on what exactly it entails.

    Trump's call for a bill Tuesday would come ahead of his expected Wednesday signing of a new executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries due to terrorism concerns. Federal courts suspended a previous version of the order, which prompted nationwide confusion and criticism from many Democrats and civil rights groups.