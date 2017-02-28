Trump may call for immigration bill in speech to Congress, NBC reports

President Donald Trump may call for a compromise immigration bill in his speech Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress, NBC News reported, citing a senior White House official.

It is not clear what exactly Trump would want to see in that bill. But he has started to seek a crackdown on illegal immigration through his actions as president so far with moves many Democrats have slammed.

"The time is right for an immigration bill if both sides are willing to compromise," a senior White House official said.