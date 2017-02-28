Trump: My administration was propelled to power by a 'chorus that became an earthquake'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the support that led his dizzying rise to the White House as a "chorus that became an earthquake."

In his first address to a joint session of Congress, the president repeated the ambitious pledges that drew many working-class voters and key Rust Belt areas to his campaign.

"Dying industries will come roaring back to life. Heroic veterans will get the care they so desperately need. ... Crumbling infrastructure will be replaced with new roads, bridges, airports and railways gleaming across our beautiful land," Trump said.

Trump faces a tough task in reviving the coal industry and some portions of American manufacturing he pledged to save. Parts of the Republican-controlled Congress have also showed little desire to fund Trump's proposed infrastructure package.