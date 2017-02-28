    ×

    Trump: We could spend $30 billion more than estimated on military

    President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
    The United States needs to spend more money on the military to keep the nation safe, President Donald Trump told Fox News.

    In a preview of the president's 9 p.m. ET address to a joint session of Congress, the White House said Trump's first budget will call for a $54 billion increase in defense spending and a corresponding cut in what the administration deems lower priority programs.

    The military spending could be "$30 billion more than that," the president said on "Fox & Friends" in a taped interview that aired on Tuesday morning. "We're going to upgrade our military substantially."

    Trump said when he's finished, the U.S. will have the greatest military the nation has ever seen.

