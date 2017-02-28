President Donald Trump's goal of 3 percent economic growth is somewhat unrealistic, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Tuesday.



In an interview with Fox & Friends that aired Tuesday morning, Trump said part of the money for a proposed increase in military spending would come from a revved-up economy.

"If I can get that up to 3 percent or maybe more, we have a whole different ball game," he said.

During his election campaign, Trump pledged to deliver 4 percent annual GDP growth.

"It would be fabulous if we got there," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Cramer's comment came ahead of Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Wall Street will be listening for clues or details regarding the administration's plans on tax reform and deregulation, which could give the economy a boost.

In 2016, the economy grew 1.6 percent, its worse performance since 2011.

—Reuters contributed to this report.