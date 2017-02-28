Video shows Uber CEO arguing with driver over lower fares

Kamel turned the dashboard recording of his conversation to Bloomberg, saying he "wants to draw attention to the plight of Uber drivers."

The video shows off Kalanick's pugnacious personality and short temper, Bloomberg reports.

Uber declined to comment to CNBC on this story.

It's been a rough year so far for the ride-hailing company, and this video follows a harassment allegation at the company, and alawsuit by Google's self-driving car subsidiary Waymo over trade secrets.

Read the full story from Bloomberg here.