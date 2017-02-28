US home prices rise another 5.6% in December: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller

Low inventory and mortgage rates pushed home prices 5.8 percent higher in December, up from November's 5.6 percent annual gain, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.



The index, which measures all nine U.S. census divisions, reached a 30-month high in home prices. Its 20-City Composite index, which tracks the nation's largest cities, gained 5.6 percent year over year, up from 5.2 percent the previous month.

A poll by Reuters showed that the index was expected to rise 5.3 percent in December, after rising by the same amount a month earlier.

Seattle, Portland, and Denver once again topped the charts with the largest year-over-year gains. Seattle continued to lead the pack, rising at an annualized rate of 10.8 percent.

"Home prices continue to advance, with the national average rising faster than at any time in the last two-and-a-half years," David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a press release.

And while rising home prices can trigger concerns about inflation, Blitzer said that the speed at which they are currently growing "is not alarming," citing low inventory as a factor for the rise.

"While sales of existing single-family homes passed five million units at annual rates in January, the highest since 2007, the inventory of homes for sales remains quite low with a 3.6 month supply," the chairman said.

Blitzer noted that new hope sales were higher than in recent years, at 555,000 in 2016, but still under the average pace of 700,000 since 1990.

Mortgage rates also had an impact on the rise, Blitzer said: "A 30-year fixed rate mortgage today is 4.2 percent compared to the 6.4 percent average since 1990."



