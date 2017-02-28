US Steel to rally nearly 60% on oil industry turnaround, Cowen says

Investors should buy United States Steel shares because the company's earnings next year will come in significantly above current expectations, according to Cowen, which upgraded the steel maker to outperform from market perform.



We "conducted a detailed collaborative analysis that suggests increasing steel intensity in the oil patch and should drive U.S. OCTG [oil country tubular goods] consumption higher," analyst Novid Rassouli wrote in a note to clients Monday. "We see U.S. Steel as the primary beneficiary of the increased steel intensity."



United States Steel shares are up 82 percent since the Nov. 8 election through Monday on optimism over President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

