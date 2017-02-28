    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys mixed as investors await Trump’s speech to Congress

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Jin Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

    U.S Treasurys are mixed on Tuesday as investors digest President Donald Trump's outline for his first budget and eye a speech to Congress tonight.

    Yields on U.S. paper rebounded on Monday off 5-week lows, but were mixed today. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was marginally higher at 2.370 percent from yesterday's close of 2.367 percent.

    The yield on 30-year bonds was lower, falling to 2.981 percent from 2.985 percent yesterday. Yields move inversely to prices.

    Yesterday, President Trump outlined his fiscal spending plans. Defense spending will increase by $54 billion, financed by cuts elsewhere, according to a White House budget official.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress in the evening. He's expected to discuss his bigger plans for defense and stimulus spending. He's also expected to address repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, but markets are most interested in what he has to say about tax reform.

    The Treasury auctioned $62 billion in 13-week and 26-week notes on Monday. Later today, $18 billion of 4-week notes and $20 billion in 52-week notes will be auctioned.

    There is also lots of data on the calendar for today. The second reading of Q4 GDP is due at 0830 am ET: the previous reading was 1.9 percent growth. The U.S. trade deficit for January and the advance inventories report are expected at the same time. Later, we'll have the Chicago PMI reading and consumer confidence figures.

    Meanwhile in oil markets, Brent crude is down 0.27 percent to $55.78 a barrel, while WTI crude is down 0.2 percent to $53.94 a barrel.

    —CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---