US Treasurys mixed as investors await Trump’s speech to Congress

U.S Treasurys are mixed on Tuesday as investors digest President Donald Trump's outline for his first budget and eye a speech to Congress tonight.

Yields on U.S. paper rebounded on Monday off 5-week lows, but were mixed today. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was marginally higher at 2.370 percent from yesterday's close of 2.367 percent.

The yield on 30-year bonds was lower, falling to 2.981 percent from 2.985 percent yesterday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Yesterday, President Trump outlined his fiscal spending plans. Defense spending will increase by $54 billion, financed by cuts elsewhere, according to a White House budget official.