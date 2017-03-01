After-hours buzz: AVGO, BOX, MNST & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Broadcom shares jumped 4 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported earnings above analyst estimates. The semiconductor company reported earnings of $3.63 per share versus $3.48 per share expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue for the company also exceeded expectations, coming in at $4.14 billion versus $4.08 billion.

Shares of Shake Shack dropped 5 percent after same-store sales for the company grew by 1.6 percent, lower than the 3.2 percent expected by Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Earnings for the fast-food restaurant were in line with the Street's estimate of 9 cents per share, but Shake Shack did beat on revenue. The company reported $73.3 million, higher than the $70.7 million expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Monster Beverage shares soared 9 percent after the company announced a new $500 million stock buyback program and beat analyst earnings expectations. Analyst projected earnings of 30 cents per share but the energy drink company reported 35 cents per share. Additionally, revenue exceeded expectations and came in at $754 million ahead of the $722 million estimated, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Pure Storage plummeted 7 percent after the company gave a weak guidance for their first quarter 2017. The technology company is projecting revenue of between $171 million and 179 million, while analysts expect $202 million. The technology company lost 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter, narrower than the 8 cents per share loss expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue also topped analyst expectations at $228 million, above $225 million projected by the Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Box shares moved 3 percent lower after the company gave lower-than-expected guidance. The data and information management company reported a loss of 10 cents per share, narrower than the 14 cent loss expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue came in at $109.9 million, exceeding analysts estimates of $108.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.