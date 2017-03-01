Best Buy shares tumble 8 percent as revenue, outlook fall short

Best Buy shares slipped more than 8 percent before the market opened on Wednesday, as the electronics retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and a first-quarter forecast that missed Wall Street's expectations.

Here's how the company did:

—EPS: $1.95 per share, excluding items, versus $1.67 per share expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

—Revenue: $13.48 billion versus $13.62 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.

—US Same-store sales: An 0.9 percent decline versus an 0.4 percent increase expected by FactSet.

One year ago, Best Buy earned $1.53 per share on $13.62 billion in revenue.

"Best Buy's ability to expand margins in [the fourth quarter] in the face of what we characterized as one of the most promotional holiday seasons we have seen in the last 15 years, especially in Best Buy's key product categories, is impressive," Moody's analyst Charlie O'Shea said.

Consumer electronics were a soft spot during the holiday quarter, due to price deflation and a lack of major product introductions. However, Best Buy has continued to grab share. According to The NPD Group, consumer electronics revenue decreased 2.8 percent in the quarter ended Jan. 28.

The company's multi-year expense saving plan helped it beat Wall Street forecasts in the fourth quarter, CEO Hubert Joly said.



"Our strong bottom-line performance in the fourth quarter was driven by a disciplined promotional strategy, continued optimization of merchandise margins and strong expense management," Joly said in a statement.

"Domestically, we continued to gain share across the majority of categories and we believe, in aggregate. This was due to the quality of our assortment, a strong advertising and promotional cadence, and a superior customer experience across channels."

The chain expects to report earnings per share of 35 cents to 40 cents in the fiscal first quarter, compared with 49 cents expected by Wall Street.