Buffett: Stocks are safe in the long run and very unsafe for tomorrow Monday, 27 Feb 2017 | 8:31 AM ET | 02:39

Investor optimism reached a 30-year high (COX story), while certain technical indicators on the market indicate to some strategists that stocks are likely setting up for further gains. The S&P 500 traded at fresh record highs Wednesday.

On a fair-value basis, Subramanian estimates the S&P should be at 2,230, more than 130 points below Tuesday's close of 2,363. She pointed out that historically, the last two years of a bull market in stocks returned a minimum of 30 percent.

The current bull market is coming up on its eighth anniversary on March 9. A bull market is a period in which stocks trend higher, without ever falling 20 percent from a recent high.

U.S. stocks haven't fallen more than 10 percent from a recent high since early last year, when worries about China's economy, plunging oil prices and a potential U.S. recession rattled markets. Stocks only pulled back about 5 percent over two days last June following the surprise U.K. vote to leave the European Union.

In the months since then, improving economic reports and promises of growth-friendly policies from the Trump administration have helped U.S. stocks surge to record highs.



In late November, Subramanian raised BofAML's 2016 price target from 2,000 to 2,100, given the market had passed through the biggest shocks of the year.

The S&P 500 gained 9.5 percent last year to end at 2,238.83 and has climbed more than 7 percent since.