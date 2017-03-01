Early movers: ALR, MU, CRM, TIME, TRCO, INTC, ETSY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Lowe's — The home improvement retailer reported an extremely upbeat quarter, much as its larger rival Home Depot did last month. Lowe's earned an adjusted 86 cents per share for the fourth quarter, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, and the comparable-store sales increase of 5.1 percent was more than double consensus estimates. Lowe's also forecast 2017 earnings of $4.64 per share, compared to estimates of $4.53 a share.

Best Buy — The electronics retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.95 per share, beating estimates of $1.67 a share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, and Best Buy also announced a 21 percent dividend hike and a $5 billion share repurchase program. The stock is under pressure, however, after Best Buy gave a weaker-than-expected earnings and sales outlook for the current quarter.

Vitamin Shoppe — The nutritional products retailer fell 4 cents a share shy of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 36 cents per share. Revenue missed estimates, as well. Comparable-store sales dropped 2.2 percent, a bigger decline than the 1.8 percent anticipated by analysts. The company called its results disappointing in a difficult environment but said its initiatives should lead to improvement in the future.

Alere — The drugmaker said it would be unable to file its annual report in a timely manner, due to a review of revenue recognition at its Korean and Japanese locations. The review could impact accounting for certain transactions over the past few years, the company said.

Micron Technology — Goldman Sachs upgraded the chipmaker's shares to "buy" from "neutral," saying the company will benefit from increases in memory chip pricing, among other factors.

Salesforce.com — The business software maker beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 3 cents per share. Revenue was in line with Street forecasts, but the company did predict current-quarter profit below Street estimates. Overall, Salesforce has been seeing strong demand for its cloud-based software.

Time Inc. — The publisher of Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and other magazines has asked suitors to submit final acquisition bids by next week, according to a Bloomberg report.

Tribune Media — The broadcasting company has been approached by rival Sinclair Broadcasting about a possible combination, according to a Reuters report.

Intel — Bernstein downgraded the chip maker's shares to "underperform" from "market perform," in a report that says "the world seems to be moving against Intel's strengths."

Etsy — Etsy lost 19 cents per share, compared to forecasts of a 2 cents per share profit. The online craft seller did see revenue come in above estimates. Etsy is adding users and seeing revenue grow, but its expenses are increasing, as well.

Ambarella — Ambarella reported adjusted quarterly profit of 92 cents per share, 18 cents a share above estimates. Revenue exceeded forecasts, as well. The chipmaker gave weak current-quarter revenue guidance, however. Ambarella — a key supplier to camera maker GoPro — has been hurt by declines in the wearable sports camera market.

Palo Alto Networks — Palo Alto came in 1 cent a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 63 cents per share. The cybersecurity company's revenue missed forecasts, however, and it gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue guidance. CEO Mark McLaughlin said the company has had what he calls "execution challenges."

Weight Watchers — Weight Watchers earned 20 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue missed forecasts. The diet plan provider did give a strong 2017 forecast, however, after its subscriber rolls increased by 10 percent during its most recent quarter.

Alphabet — Alphabet's YouTube operation announced plans for a live television service to be unveiled later this year for $35 per month. The service will feature the four major networks as well as additional well-known cable channels.

Veeva — Veeva reported adjusted quarterly profit of 22 cents per share, a 5 cent a share beat. Revenue also topped forecasts but the provider of software for drug companies also gave a forecast for the year that falls partly below expectations, pressuring its shares.

Hershey — Hershey will cut its workforce by 15 percent, mostly outside the United States. Hershey is implementing a plan designed to grow its flagship candy business and is expanding its snacks lineup.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts — These are among the casino stocks likely to benefit following reports that Macau gaming revenue rose for the seventh month in a row and hit a two-year high during February.

Craft Brew Alliance — The beer maker was sued by two California residents who said they were fooled into believing the company's Kona beer was made in Hawaii.