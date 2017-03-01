    ×

    Retail

    Lowe's earnings: 86 cents a share vs 79 cents EPS expected

    An employee works in the paint department at a Lowe's store in Louisville, Kentucky.
    Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    An employee works in the paint department at a Lowe's store in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Lowe's topped analysts' estimates across the board on Wednesday, posting revenue, same-store sales, and comparable sales that beat expectations.

    Shares rose 4 percent in premarket trading.

    Here's how the company did:

    —EPS: 86 cents per share, adjusted, versus 79 cents per share expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.
    —Revenue: $15.78 billion versus $15.39 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.
    —Same-store sales: A 5.1 percent increase versus a 2.4 percent increase expected by FactSet.

    One year ago, Lowe's earned 59 cents a share on $13.24 billion in revenue.

    The home improvement sector has been a rare outperformer in retail, as rising home prices have caused Americans to invest in their residences.

    However, Lowe's growth has lagged that of competitor Home Depot, whose in-store execution and relationships with professional contractors have helped boost its sales and profits.

    Lowe's recently laid off roughly 1 percent of its workforce in an attempt to boost productivity and improve customer service in stores and online.

    CNBC's Katie Little contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    LOW
    ---