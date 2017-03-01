Lowe's topped analysts' estimates across the board on Wednesday, posting revenue, same-store sales, and comparable sales that beat expectations.

Shares rose 4 percent in premarket trading.

Here's how the company did:



—EPS: 86 cents per share, adjusted, versus 79 cents per share expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

—Revenue: $15.78 billion versus $15.39 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.

—Same-store sales: A 5.1 percent increase versus a 2.4 percent increase expected by FactSet.

One year ago, Lowe's earned 59 cents a share on $13.24 billion in revenue.

The home improvement sector has been a rare outperformer in retail, as rising home prices have caused Americans to invest in their residences.

However, Lowe's growth has lagged that of competitor Home Depot, whose in-store execution and relationships with professional contractors have helped boost its sales and profits.

Lowe's recently laid off roughly 1 percent of its workforce in an attempt to boost productivity and improve customer service in stores and online.

