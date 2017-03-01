



President Donald Trump is "heavily engaged" with business, making a dramatic change from the Obama administration which was "dismissive" of the community, Martin Sorrell, the CEO of the world's largest advertising firm WPP, said on Wednesday.

Sorrell, who sits on the Business Council in the U.S., slammed former President Barack Obama's track record with firms and said Trump's policies will boost growth.

"What is dramatically clear, whereas the Obama administration was indifferent or I would say almost dismissive of the business community and dismissive of … engagement, this is an administration that is clearly from a U.S. perspective, pro-growth, pro-business and heavily engaged … it has been peppered with engagement with different parts," Sorrell said during a talk hosted by CNBC at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.



"And the fact that America is $18 trillion of GDP … it is the biggest engine and if the biggest engine is growing faster, that ultimately is certainly good for America … but it's not necessarily bad news for the rest of the world."