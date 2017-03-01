Surviving divorce after 50

Calling it quits after 50?

If you're going through a divorce later in life you're not alone — it's actually a growing trend, leading researchers to coin the phase "Gray Divorce."

The divorce rate among adults over age 50 doubled between 1990 and 2014, according to the National Center for Family & Marriage Research. For those over 65, divorces tripled during roughly the same period.

Older couples going through the process may be in for a rude awakening when it comes to their nest eggs.

"The biggest difference is time," said Crystal Alford-Cooper, a certified financial planner and owner of Davita Financial Planning in Savage, Maryland. "An older couple are closer to retirement, so you have less years to make up."

Having an empty nest may lead to some unexpected issues, said family law attorney Lynne Gold-Bikin, with Wolf, Block, Schorr and Solis-Cohen in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

"After kids are out of the home, that is when they should be saving money," Gold-Bikin said. "When we talk about gray divorce, it's the standard of living they now have, and can they sustain it?"