The 'Presidential' President finally steps up: Europe reacts to Trump’s speech

Despite widespread complaints over the lack of policy detail, the European media on Wednesday had a broadly positive reaction to the tone and delivery of President Donald Trump's first address to the U.S. Congress.

Indeed, the word "presidential" was drawn upon repeatedly, with the implication that this is not a term that has sprung to mind often during the 45th President's short reign to date, given his unique personal and professional style that flies in the face of much established White House protocol.

British broadsheet The Telegraph commented that Trump was "unusually measured and embraced the pomp and tradition of a presidential address to Congress," while The Times of London's Rhys Blakely went further to call the address "a measured, wide-ranging speech… which looked to reset his presidency after a fitful start."

The Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo similarly noted that Trump "struck an uncharacteristically measured tone," before adding the qualification that this was, however, a speech that "left markets disappointed by the lack of detail on tax cuts and other policy plans."

Yet "this is not a speech for the financial markets…that is the last thing on his speechwriter's mind and the President's mind …it's a speech to the public," Pippa Malmgren, Founder, DRPM Group, reminded viewers on CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday.

She then echoed the word of the day, adding, "The speechwriter here has done a brilliant job…All the Democrats said 'oh my gosh this changes everything because now he sounds presidential'."