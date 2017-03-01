Pipeline companies can look forward to four years under a president who trumpets fossil fuels and wants billions spent on infrastructure projects. But even with Donald Trump in office, those hopeful companies will find themselves in a "dog fight" in some areas, experts say.

Firms looking to lay pipe in the South and Great Plains will face few hurdles, but efforts to transport natural gas to the Northeast will have to clear a higher bar. Meanwhile, opposition to pipelines is percolating among environmentalists and regular citizens intent on keeping them out of their neighborhoods.

That movement drew vitality from a months-long campaign by Native Americans to block Energy Transfer Partners from completing its Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota. Thousands joined the Standing Rock Sioux at camps to oppose the project, and others took action through regional protests and divestment campaigns.