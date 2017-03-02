    ×

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    After-hours buzz: AOBC, NTNX & COST

    Reuters
    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

    Shares of American Outdoors Brand fell more than 4 percent after-hours after the company posted a revenue miss for the third quarter. The company formerly known as Smith & Wesson reported earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $234 million. Analysts expected earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $236 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Nutanix shares tanked more than 14 percent in extended-trading following its second-quarter report that gave disappointing guidance. The cloud-computing company said it expects an adjusted loss per share of 45 cents to 48 cents on revenue between $180 million to $190 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts projected a loss of 35 cents a share on revenue of $188.5 million, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

    Shares of Costco dipped 4 percent during after-hours following an earnings miss and plans to hike membership fees. The wholesale company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $29.77 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion, according to Reuters consensus estimates. The company also announced that membership fee will go up $5 starting June 1 for many in the U.S. and Canada.