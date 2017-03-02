In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded fractionally lower at 19,559.95. Banking stocks struggled for gains, with Mitsubishi UFJ down 0.38 percent and Mizuho traded flat.

Exporters were mixed: Toyota shares climbed 0.25 percent, Nissan rose 0.44 percent but Mitsubishi Electric fell 0.53 percent and Nikon was down 0.46 percent.

The yen traded at 114.36 to the dollar, weakening from levels near 111.60 touched earlier this week but strengthening from a previous session low of 114.47.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi fell 0.68 percent. Retailers saw steep declines early on, with Lotte Shopping down 4.44 percent, Shinsegae off by 6.48 percent and Hyundai Department Store down 2.35 percent.

Reuters reported Thursday a cyber attack using a Chinese internet protocol addresses crashed the website of Lotte Duty Free. The attacked followed affiliate Lotte International's approval for a land swap to allow the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system on what was once its property in response to the North Korean missile threat, said Reuters.

Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.97 percent in morning trade, with most sectors trading lower. The heavily-weighted financial sector was down 0.91 percent as major banks struggled for gains — ANZ shares were down 0.89 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia off by 0.87 percent, Westpac lower by 1.08 percent and the National Australia Bank falling 0.99 percent.