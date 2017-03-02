Cramer reveals the 3 unsung heroes of earnings season   

Usually all of the great companies on the stock market lose their appeal quickly when investors crowd into the stocks, but Jim Cramer found three fantastic stocks that are off-the-radar for most.

Priceline, Burlington Stores and Broadcom haven't missed on earnings in ages, yet they don't get the street cred they deserve because they aren't as sexy. Most investors consistently write them off , with one foot out the door on the assumption that they will disappoint when they report.

"They are the unsung heroes of this earnings season," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer has been told countless times that Priceline's travel and restaurant reservation business model will be killed by the competition from Expedia or TripAdvisor.

Guess what? It didn't happen.

When Zika and Ebola plagued the travel industry, Priceline didn't skip a beat. Airbnb didn't wipe it out, either.

﻿Watch the full segment here:

