    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer reveals the 3 unsung heroes of earnings season

    Usually all of the great companies on the stock market lose their appeal quickly when investors crowd into the stocks, but Jim Cramer found three fantastic stocks that are off-the-radar for most.

    Priceline, Burlington Stores and Broadcom haven't missed on earnings in ages, yet they don't get the street cred they deserve because they aren't as sexy. Most investors consistently write them off , with one foot out the door on the assumption that they will disappoint when they report.

    "They are the unsung heroes of this earnings season," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Cramer has been told countless times that Priceline's travel and restaurant reservation business model will be killed by the competition from Expedia or TripAdvisor.

    Guess what? It didn't happen.

    When Zika and Ebola plagued the travel industry, Priceline didn't skip a beat. Airbnb didn't wipe it out, either.

    ﻿Watch the full segment here:

    Cramer reveals the 3 unsung heroes of earnings season
    Cramer reveals the 3 unsung heroes of earnings season   

    Burlington Coat Factory used to be one of the most inconsistent clothing retailers out there until it went private and then came public again as Burlington Stores. In its most recent fourth-quarter earnings conference call, the company pointed to home, men's apparel, athletic shoes and handbags as strong divisions.

    Those were some of the weakest categories for full-priced retailers, which indicated that Burlington was able to dig up some great closeout deals for consumers.

    Semiconductor and communications company Broadcom blew away the numbers when it reported, prompting Wall Street to revise estimates upward.

    Broadcom also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through an almost 2 percent yield and through acquisitions, most recently purchasing Brocade.

    "None of these stocks are sexy. None makes you feel like you are on the cusp of social or mobile or cloud or disruptive technologies. Yet, all three offer terrific bargains to both their customers and shareholders," Cramer said.

    It all comes down to a simple philosophy for Cramer. Simply reward your customers and shareholders consistently, and you will get more customers and shareholders, which will lead to higher stock prices.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BURL
    ---
    AVGO
    ---
    PCLN
    ---
    TRIP
    ---
    EXPE
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...