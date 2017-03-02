Marc 'Dr. Doom' Faber says the 'very complacent' market could go down for these 3 reasons

The "very complacent" market is discounting three critical trends that could ultimately lead to a correction, Marc Faber, editor of The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, told CNBC on Thursday.

The man also known as "Dr. Doom" said on "Fast Money Halftime Report" that foreign currencies, the U.S. economy and the Trump administration could all contribute to a significant dip.

Faber said the stability of the U.S. economy relative to foreign nations' economies has attracted capital to the United States, boosting the dollar and stock prices. But the trend could reverse, he said.

"I believe the time will come when the weakness of the euro becomes uncomfortable for the Europeans, specifically the Germans, and then there will be a reverse," Faber said. "And the dollar will go down, and the money that flowed into U.S. assets will flow out of U.S. assets, and so the market is more likely to go down."

And, while the U.S. economy looks strong relative to other countries', Faber contended that it is still quite weak based on indicators like tax receipts, car sales and personal consumption levels.

