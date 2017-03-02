The more Paul Ryan pushes for a border-adjusted tax, the more other Republicans push back

The more Speaker Paul Ryan tries to will the House border adjustment tax into existence as part of corporate tax reform, the more Senate Republicans push back.



Mr. Ryan sees border adjustment, which taxes imports 20 percent while exempting exports, as the linchpin of his plan for corporate tax reform. The $1-trillion it would raise over 10 years would finance a cut in the top corporate rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, allowing the House to avoid ballooning the budget deficit.



House GOP leaders thought they heard an endorsement of their idea in President Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night. Later they seized on reports that a group of conservative was told at the White House that the administration backs the House plan.



Not so fast, Senate Republicans say.



For one thing, sources familiar with the matter say Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has told Senate Banking Committee Republicans that he opposes the border adjustment tax. The Treasury has not yet commented.



For another, Senate aides now believe at least six Republican senators oppose border adjustment. If they hold firm, that would be enough to kill the idea in a chamber where the GOP holds a bare 52-seat majority. On CNBC earlier this week, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said only that he would "look" at the House idea.



One GOP senator who hasn't yet taken a public position told me he considers the idea not only wrong-headed but "lunatic." While Mr. Ryan argues that shifting currency values would offset potential price rises for imported consumer goods, the senator responded that those effects would vary by industry, creating losers as well as winners in different states.



What if the House sends the idea to the Senate anyway? "DOA," the senator said.

