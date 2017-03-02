Advanced Micro Devices shares dipped on Thursday after the launch of their new Ryzen line of desktop CPUs disappointed, with some technology reviewers unhappy about the poor gaming performance.

Shares fell over 3 percent in mid-morning trade.

The semiconductor company announced the launch of the Ryzen product line back in December. The Ryzen 7 lineup, released Thursday, features 3 models: an 1800x, 1700x, and 1700 whose prices range from $329 to $499.

A review from Ars Technica, a leading technology review site, noted that while the Ryzen 7 1800x had some great features, it did have some flaws.

"The 1800X lags behind its Intel counterparts in gaming, regardless of whether it's running at the same clock speed or higher. By how much depends on how modern the game is, and how much it tasks the CPU," said the review.

John Taylor, a spokesman for Advanced Micro Devices and vice president at Worldwide Marketing, told CNBC: "There are a few gaming oriented sites that have expressed some disappointment over gaming performance at low resolution. This is a matter of optimization by those games on Ryzen. The CPU performance shines through strongly in every CPU test reviewers have run."

"The overwhelming majority [of reviews] are highly positive on Ryzen and its performance," Taylor said. The products were available for pre-order on Feb. 22 and officially launched on March 2.

On Jan. 31, the company posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

The company had high expectations for the first-quarter, estimating an 18 percent boost in revenue.

Advanced Micro Devices 5-day performance