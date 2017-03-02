Trump's Washington takes aim at Richard Cordray

CNBC's John Harwood: Let's play "Jeopardy!" The category is federal regulators, and the clue is biggest target on his back in all of Washington.



Cordray: I don't know how to answer that.



Harwood: Wait, isn't the answer, "Who is Richard Cordray?"



Cordray: It may be. In some ways, it's a mark of respect and appreciation for the fact that we are doing something for people across this country. We're standing up for consumers against large financial companies. That's the job.



Harwood: Do you see what you are doing at CFPB as consistent with the message of Donald Trump and the desires of his voters?



Cordray: I think it's consistent with what most Americans want. What do people do when they're suddenly being harassed by a debt collector, called at all hours of the day and night? Can't get them off their back, can't get them to realize that maybe this debt isn't one that they even owed in the first place. To have somebody who will stand on their side who will try to do something about it. I think people want that.



Harwood: For you personally, is this a job worth fighting for?



Cordray: I think that the independence of a consumer watchdog is very much worth fighting for. It's really important work.



Harwood: What do you expect to happen?



Cordray: Day in day out, I go in and do my job. We have had significant matters in this past year. We had the matter against Wells Fargo where — just to remind your viewers — well over a million accounts were opened where consumers didn't know anything about it, weren't asked for their consent, often it cost them money. That was a major, major violation, and we took action against that.



Harwood: Do you think it's fair to say that, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, Washington overreacted?



Cordray: What I would say is that there clearly was not enough done before the crisis. And if you look at the mortgage market, in particular, the lending became completely irresponsible. As long as they could just sell 'em off to Wall Street, it was all OK. That blew up the economy. So, do we want to go back to that? Is that where we want to be? I don't think so. Does the pendulum swing, and swing sometimes too far? Those are things that are legitimate to talk about and people should talk about that.



Harwood: The Wall Street Journal wrote an editorial, said your agency is lawless. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who is an independent-minded senator, refers to you as King Richard. People say, "He's a dictator..." What do you say?



Cordray: First of all, I think it's completely ill-founded. There's never specifics in those kinds of claims. But what I would say is, accountability is really at the heart of this agency. We're all about holding financial companies, large financial companies, accountable for complying with the law and treating people fairly.



Harwood: Do you not accept that you need to be accountable to someone in government who is elected by people?



Cordray: Sure. We are accountable. I have to be accountable to Congress; I have to testify in front of them four times a year. I'm accountable to the courts; they oversee what we do. And if we get something wrong, we fix it, just like everybody else does.



Harwood: Doesn't accountability mean that somebody in government above you can fire you or change your budget?



Cordray: Well, what they can do is replace you from time to time. That's the way the independent agencies work. Nobody's talking about firing Janet Yellen at the Federal Reserve. Nobody's talking about firing other independent agency heads. That's the principle of our government.



Harwood: Part of choices and freedom is people have different options. And so when you say, "No, Payday Lender, you can't make that kind of loan" is a net result of that is that there are some people who are not going to get things that they want and could use at that moment?



Cordray: What I would say is what we need to do is do the research, look at the data, and understand how these markets work. And there are products in these markets that are in need of reform.



Harwood: And when people say that's what both individual liberty and free enterprise entails, you say what?



Cordray: Commonsense rules of the road that everybody has to abide by can be helpful in a marketplace. If you're driving down the road, you don't simply say, 'Anybody can go anywhere they want. We can move over to the left side if we feel like it today, and we can — we can pass on the berm if we want.'



Harwood: One of the charges you hear thrown at Trump and his administration from the left is he's an authoritarian. That's exactly what they say about you.



Cordray: Yeah. I think if you're doing things, people will criticize you. But are you going to stop doing things just because you're criticized? You know, and sometimes that's a badge of honor.



Harwood: Do you operate under the notion that the principal impetus for your work is to go after a relatively narrow group of people who abuse consumers? Or do you think that there is a broad propensity for the entire industry to exploit, take advantage, hurt consumers?



Cordray: In virtually every marketplace, there are some players, some participants who are willing to bend the rules and push the envelope to get an advantage, and hope and expect that they won't get caught; and they'll be able to do that. In the debt collection market, for example, there are people who do that. They will harass and abuse and oppress consumers, just to squeeze payments out of them, and hope and expect that if anybody ever tries to hold them accountable, they'll be able to, you know, weasel out of it somehow. I think in other markets there are times where there are market dynamics that make it difficult for people. So, for example, in the lead-up to the crisis, when the mortgage underwriting standards were starting to deteriorate, it became very difficult for community banks and credit unions, in particular, who had standards that they adhered to for years, and suddenly people were coming in asking for loans and they'd say, 'No, we can't make that loan. That won't work.' But they knew they'd go down the street and get it from somebody else. It becomes a very difficult dynamic for them. 'I'm giving up market share, or I have to — I have to lower my standards in a kind of race to the bottom.' And that's where regulation can play a part in upholding basic standards.

