"Keeping up with the Joneses" might not be such a bad idea. Depending on where you live, your neighbors might have money-management habits worth emulating.
In a new analysis, WalletHub.com compared money-management habits in 2,534 cities — focusing on indicators including debt-to-income ratios and median credit score, as well as the share of adults who are delinquent on their debts, have recently filed for bankruptcy protection or have foreclosed on a home. (See the cities that ranked in the highest and lowest percentile, below.)
Whether you find your city is low on the list, or your own finances aren't as good as your neighbors', there's plenty you can do to improve.
"There's always room for better debt management and savings habits," said Bruce McClary, a spokesman for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.