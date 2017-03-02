Here’s the 411 on how to kick-start your emergency fund Monday, 24 Oct 2016 | 8:30 AM ET | 01:28

One easy way to improve your money management skills: Avoid late payments, which can add to your debts and damage your credit. McClary recommends setting up automatic payments through your bank account when possible and creating reminders or alerts for other bills.

"That can save thousands of dollars in late fees for someone paying habitually late," he said.

If you're carrying a lot of debt, track your spending, said certified financial planner Lazetta Rainey Braxton, founder of Financial Fountains in Baltimore. That can help you figure out the right combination of strategies — cutting spending, or creating a side hustle to boost income — to help you free up money to saveand start reducing that debt. (Dropping that debt, of course, improves markers such as those debt-to-income ratios and credit utilization and can boost your credit score.)

Looking forward, check before you take out any new debt to make sure you're not borrowing more than you can afford — or more than you strictly need to, Rainey Braxton said.

Picking the right debt-payoff strategy is also important. Focusing on the highest-rate debt first can save the most in interest, but research has found that consumers like the victory of knocking out small balances first, said McClary.

"Pick whichever one that's going to motivate you to get to the finish line," he said.

