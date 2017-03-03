There's a lot to be said about getting your own place. And if that also helps your credit score, that's even better.

Good credit paves the way to lower interest rates on mortgages and auto loans, and can even make it easier to refinance student loans at a better rate.

Yet for graduates with record student loan debt and entry-level jobs or, worse, no jobs at all, getting there can be an uphill battle.

A credit card is a likely place to start. However, many millennials who apply for cards — and they do so often, it turns out — are declined, either because they don't have much of a credit history or because of low credit scores, according to a study from ID Analytics, a San Diego-based consumer risk management firm.