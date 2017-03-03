As Snap shines in IPO, the CEO of world’s largest ad agency sees start of a social media war

Despite Snap still in its relative infancy, the CEO of the world's largest advertising agency has told CNBC the tech company has entered a fierce race for revenue against major rivals like Google and Facebook.

"If you look at the competitive reaction, if you look at Facebook's reaction in terms of copying or imitating a lot of the features that Snapchat has, that's indicative of the issues that Facebook faces in relation to Snap and its growth," Martin Sorrell, the chief executive officer of WPP said Friday.

He added that whereas Google's direct competitor is more Amazon, Facebook's is now Snap - the parent company for social media platform Snapchat.

"So you have a search war developing between Amazon and Google and you have a social media war, if I can put it that way, or market share war between Facebook and Snap," Sorrell said.