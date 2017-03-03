Early movers: COST, BIG, EXPE, GPRO, DPS, ADSK & more

    ×

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

    Costco — Shares of the warehouse retailer were under pressure after the company missed estimates with its latest numbers and announced plans to raise its membership fees. Costco earned $1.17 per share for its latest quarter, 19 cents shy of forecasts, while revenue was very slightly below estimates.

    Big Lots — The discount retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.26 per share, beating estimates by 4 cents, though revenue was slightly below forecasts. Same-store sales were up 0.3 percent, shy of the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of 1.2 percent.

    Expedia — Citi upgraded the travel website operator's stock to "neutral" from "sell," expressing more confidence in Expedia's ability to grow its hotel business.

    GoPro — Citi began coverage on the high-definition camera maker with a "sell" rating, citing market saturation and an overall decline for standalone imaging products.

    Dr Pepper Snapple — The beverage maker was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, based largely on hopes for its November acquisition of Bai Brands and its antioxidant-infused beverages.

    Autodesk — Autodesk lost 28 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 34 cent loss forecast by analysts. Revenue beat forecast, but the business software maker is forecasting a bigger than expected current quarter loss. However, the company said its moves to control costs and continue its shift to a subscription-only model are going well.

    WPP Group — WPP cut its sales forecast for this year, with the world's largest advertising company citing a very competitive ad market.

    Lockheed Martin — Lockheed is holding conversations with the governments of Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium about potential sales of its F-35 fighter jets.

    Caterpillar — Caterpillar is on watch for a second day, after the stock fell Thursday on news that law enforcement officials had searched three of its facilities. In a statement issued after the Thursday closing bell, the heavy equipment maker said it believed the searches were related to profits earned by a Swiss parts subsidiary.

    Boeing — Boeing unions confirmed earlier reports that the aircraft maker was offering voluntary buyouts, saying more than 1,800 workers have accepted buyout packages.

    AstraZeneca, Sanofi — The drugmakers struck a joint venture deal to develop a vaccine for lower respiratory tract illness.

    Snap — Snap had a successful IPO debut, finishing its first day of trading at $24.48 per share after pricing at $17. Atlantic Equities has downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "neutral," citing valuation, a day after Pivotal Research initiated coverage with a "sell" rating and set a $10 price target.

    Kroger — Kroger was removed from the "Conviction Buy" list at Goldman Sachs, with the firm citing increasing competition for the supermarket operator, although Goldman is maintaining a "buy" rating on the stock.