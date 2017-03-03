Europe set to open lower as global stocks fall from record highs; WPP, LSE report

European markets are set to open lower Friday as global investors digest recent record highs and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

The FTSE 100 is seen 18 points lower at 7,365; the CAC 40 is set to be down by 16 points at 4,947 and the German DAX is seen lower by 43 points at 12,015.

Investors will be looking out for details from Janet Yellen, the chair of the Fed, who is due to speak later this Friday. Recent comments from Fed members have suggested that a March rate hike is a possibility, meaning a further move away from the accommodative policy of recent years.

Meanwhile, the focus will remain on earnings with the world's largest ad agency WPP and the London Stock Exchange reporting their latest numbers Friday.

In terms of data, the euro zone will receive its latest retail sales figures and a final reading of a Markit PMI (purchasing managers' index) index.



Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

