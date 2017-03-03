Secretary Wilbur Ross supports small biz landing the loans they need to operate globally

While the Export-Import Bank of the United States remains a political football, small companies that do business overseas got a hopeful signal from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Friday when it comes to financing international deals.

When asked about his stance on the Ex-Im Bank, Ross reiterated the importance of having a form of aid to finance exports in order to remain competitive.

"Finance is clearly one of the mechanisms for international competition," Ross said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "So, maybe there are some things in Ex-Im that can be fixed, maybe a different mechanism is needed. What I hope whatever comes out of it will do, is to help small businesses more."

With President Donald Trump's focus on American manufacturing and business growth, the future of the Ex-Im Bank has once again comes into focus. The bank, which makes and guarantees loans and provides insurance to companies doing business overseas, benefits large corporations but can also act as a powerful financial tool for some small companies doing business abroad.

The White House's position on the bank has been hard to pinpoint. As a candidate, Trump originally opposed the bank, but in February Democratic senators said the president would support the bank and help to fill two seats on its board, which would enable it to approve larger loans of more than $10 million. The bank's support of giants like Boeing and General Electric has made it a target of conservative Republicans who view it as corporate welfare for big business.

In a CNBC interview last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration is looking at the bank and is "not interested" in its subsidizing of large corporations, adding "to the extent we think the Export-Import Bank can be competitive in helping small and medium-sized businesses, that's something that is important." The Trump administration did not immediately respond to request for further comment on the president's stance, and Ross did not give a time frame on resolving the bank's vacant seats.