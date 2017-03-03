Sell GoPro on action camera market 'saturation,' Citi says

Citi Research initiated coverage on GoPro with a sell rating, saying the action camera maker will continue to lose money the next two years and disappoint investors.



"GoPro's market-leading action cam products are not enough to overcome the overall decline in standalone imaging products (camcorders / cameras) and increased saturation in mature markets like the US," analyst Stanley Kovler wrote in a note to clients Thursday. "In the absence of significant topline growth, the company has started to focus on operating expense control, but breakeven remains at least 2 years out, in our view."

