Private company Peloton hit the fitness industry by storm in 2012 with its unique niche as a purveyor of stationary at-home bikes. It streams 12 hours of live cycling classes a day, and connects riders with more than 4,000 on-demand classes.

Just five years later, the company now has over 200,000 riders around the world, and zero competition.

However, co-founder and CEO John Foley told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer that he expects the competition to come rolling in. The term "peloton" refers to a group of cyclists that ride closely together to save energy.

"Right now there is no competition. Peloton is the only game in town. But because it is so good, because it is so coveted, because the consumers love it, we expect competition to come from all angles," Foley said.

Foley started as an engineer for Mars in 1990 and later held positions as the CEO of Evite.com, co-founder and CEO of Pronto.com and President of BarnesandNoble.com.

He said he was inspired to create Peloton after he and his wife became addicted to instructor led group fitness classes. However, with kids and a busy career, time to go to those classes became limited.

