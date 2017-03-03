This tax-season foul-up will cost you — and your Roth IRA

That surprise bonus you earned last year may come back to bite you this year.

As tax filers pull together their forms and prepare to meet with their accountants, they are getting a better idea of how much they really earned in 2016.

Some filers are also finding out that their higher-than-expected income may require them to claw back the contributions they made to Roth individual retirement accounts last year, as well as the earnings, or else they'll have to pay excise taxes.

"You got a big bonus at the end of the year or you've just gotten married, and you're not aware of how high your income is," said Jeffrey Levine, chief retirement strategist at Ed Slott and Company in Rockville Centre, New York. "It's a hot button for mistakes on Roth IRA contributions."

If you want to fix this issue quickly and easily, do it before you file.