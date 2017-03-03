    ×

    Stocks slip as Janet Yellen remarks approach; staples real estate lag

    U.S. equities drifted lower on Friday as investors awaited commentary from the top Federal Reserve official.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points, with Home Depot contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell about 0.1 percent, with real estate and consumer staples leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite also slipped around 0.1 percent. Regardless, the major indexes remained on track for weekly gains.

    Fed Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak at the Executives Club of Chicago at 1 p.m. ET. Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is also scheduled to speak Friday.

    Recently, a slew of top Fed officials indicated that tighter monetary policy may be coming soon.

    "Remember a year ago the Fed used the excuse of 'the tightening of financial conditions' as reason not to hike. With stocks at record highs and credit spreads near record lows its now quite the opposite," Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, said in a note.

    Market expectations for a March rate hike have skyrocketed to 75.3 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, on the back of hawkish rhetoric and solid economic data.

    Data released Friday included the IHS Markit sevices PMI, which hit a five-month low and the ISM nonmanufacturing index, which came in at 57.6 for February.

    But stocks in the U.S. have not been deterred from their rip-roaring rally. The three major indexes posted their best day of 2017 on Wednesday, notching fresh record highs.

    "It seems the market is willing to accept a rate hike if the data support it," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. But "clearly, the market at this point is overextended."

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks to the media after the central bank's latest policy meeting on Dec. 14, 2016 in New York.
    "That doesn't mean it can't go higher. That said, there is more caution from institutional investors," she said.

    Expectations of tax reform, deregulation and government spending have been at the crux of the stock market's rally.

    Stocks around the world, meanwhile, traded mostly lower Friday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index declined a quarter of a percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.49 percent and 1.14 percent, respectively.

    "Although the stock market rally has been phenomenal this quarter, investors should remain vigilant as the bearish attributes for a selloff still linger in the background. The political risks in Europe, Brexit woes and ongoing Trump uncertainties could still trigger a wave of risk aversion," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, in a note.

    International traders and investors also paid close attention to the French elections. A poll conducted by Odoxa showed centrist Emmanuel Macron ahead of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen by 1 percentage point in the first round of the election. The election has been on investors' radars because Le Pen has said she would pull France out of the European Union if she won.

    The spread between the French 10-year note yield and its German counterpart narrowed to about 60 basis points, or 0.6 percentage points. Early last week, the spread had widened to its highest level in about five years as investors dumped French debt in favor of German bonds.

    In currencies, the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.056 and the yen around 114.46.

    The Mexican peso soared against the greenback after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC that a good trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico can help the beaten-down currency recover.

    On tap this week:

    Friday


    12:15 p.m. Fed Gov. Jerome Powell
    1:00 p.m. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer at Monetary Policy Forum
    1:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Executives Club of Chicago on outlook, with Q&A

