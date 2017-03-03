Stocks slip as Janet Yellen remarks approach; staples real estate lag

U.S. equities drifted lower on Friday as investors awaited commentary from the top Federal Reserve official.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points, with Home Depot contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell about 0.1 percent, with real estate and consumer staples leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite also slipped around 0.1 percent. Regardless, the major indexes remained on track for weekly gains.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak at the Executives Club of Chicago at 1 p.m. ET. Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is also scheduled to speak Friday.

Recently, a slew of top Fed officials indicated that tighter monetary policy may be coming soon.

"Remember a year ago the Fed used the excuse of 'the tightening of financial conditions' as reason not to hike. With stocks at record highs and credit spreads near record lows its now quite the opposite," Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, said in a note.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq this week

Source: FactSet

Market expectations for a March rate hike have skyrocketed to 75.3 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, on the back of hawkish rhetoric and solid economic data.

Data released Friday included the IHS Markit sevices PMI, which hit a five-month low and the ISM nonmanufacturing index, which came in at 57.6 for February.

But stocks in the U.S. have not been deterred from their rip-roaring rally. The three major indexes posted their best day of 2017 on Wednesday, notching fresh record highs.

"It seems the market is willing to accept a rate hike if the data support it," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. But "clearly, the market at this point is overextended."