Warren Buffett’s hero says Trump’s growth target would be impossible to achieve

He is famous for introducing low-cost passive funds and was described by Warren Buffett in a recent letter to shareholders as a hero.
In the BBC interview, Bogle said Buffett was merely recognizing his assertion that Wall Street needed to be fairer to investors.
"Over an investment lifetime, a dollar invested compounded 7 percent over 50 years grows to $30 in the stock market, and it grows to $10 in a mutual fund," he said.
"So it means that an investor who put up 100 percent of the capital, puts up 100 percent of the risk but got 30 percent of the return."
"Wall Street put up none of the capital, none of the risk and got 70 percent of the return," he added.
Bogle said that unfairness was presently being addressed through the growth of index funds.
Meanwhile, Trump was not the only boss in the firing line of the legendary investor. Bogle said remuneration for CEO's stock options could be too generous and it was time to change the measurement of success.
"I think remuneration ought to be not on the price of the stock but on the return on the investment made by the corporation," he concluded.