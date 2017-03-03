Your first trade for Friday, March 3

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.



Dan Nathan was a seller of Wal-Mart.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. (DXJ).

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Golar LNG.

Guy Adami was a buyer of McKesson.

Trader disclosure: On March 2, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Dan Nathan is long spy May put spread, XIV long March call spread, JNJ long APR puts. Brian Kelly is long Bitoin, SLV. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, C, DAL, FB, FL, GLMP,, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, URI, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI long call spreads. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, MOH, PLCE, SPY puts, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM, MDY. Karen Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International.